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Broker TradeZero Fined Over Data Breach Tied To Chatbot

By Julie Manganis ( September 17, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An unvetted chatbot and lax security policies allowed hackers to access personal and financial information of nearly 15,000 customers of online brokerage TradeZero America, the Massachusetts Securities Division said Thursday in announcing a $750,000 fine against the company....

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