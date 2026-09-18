Spokeo Says Conn. Privacy Law Targets Protected Speech
By Brian Steele ( September 18, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A "first-of-its-kind" law allowing consumers to delete any online profile that contains their personal information singles out companies that publish publicly available material and imposes "draconian penalties" for speech, Spokeo Inc. and a slew of other people-search platforms said in a federal lawsuit against Connecticut's attorney general....
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