NY Surgeons Say Elevance Penalty Policy Is Anticompetitive
By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 18, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A practice group for independent neurosurgeons lobbed an antitrust suit against Elevance Health Inc. in New York federal court alleging the insurer is impeding their ability to compete for patients by threatening to financially penalize and terminate in-network facilities that work with them....
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