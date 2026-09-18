Attys 'Itching' To Join Congressional Probes Of Trump Admin
By Phillip Bantz ( September 18, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Efforts to recruit high-powered lawyers to Capitol Hill to potentially lead congressional committee probes into the various dealings of President Donald Trump's administration are gaining momentum as Democrats push to retake control of Congress in the quickly approaching midterm elections....
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