NJ Justices Say No To Mass Tort For No Surprises Act Suits
By George Woolston ( September 18, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has rejected an application from five health insurers to designate 160 pending cases seeking the enforcement of alleged independent dispute resolution payment determinations issued under the federal No Surprises Act as multicounty litigation....
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