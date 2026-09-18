CIA Officers Urge 4th Circ. To Reject DEI Firings Rehearing
By Jared Foretek ( September 18, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Career intelligence officers fighting their terminations following the Trump administration's anti-DEI executive orders told the Fourth Circuit Thursday that there's no point in granting an en banc rehearing of a panel's order allowing them to internally appeal the firings, arguing the panel's ruling has limited application beyond their own case....
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