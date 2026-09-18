Employment Authority: Blizzard Inks Labor Deal With Union
By Katherine Smith ( September 18, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on the potential impact Blizzard Entertainment's new labor contract with a union could have in the video game industry, mass arbitration demands filed in wage and hour disputes and recent legislative developments in state discrimination laws....
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