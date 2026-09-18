Immigration Board Overturns 2000 Inadmissibility Precedent

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 18, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An immigration appeals board has affirmed a deportation order for a Nicaraguan national convicted of using an unauthorized access device and identity theft, and held any noncitizen with an aggravated felony conviction is inadmissible to the U.S. as someone ineligible for citizenship, overturning a 26-year-old precedent....
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