7th Circ. Skeptical Of Bid To Block Ill. 'Captive Audience' Ban

By Celeste Bott ( September 18, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Two interest groups asking the Seventh Circuit to revive their challenge to an Illinois law banning captive audience meetings by employers faced pointed questions Friday about whether the law has injured them at all, with one judge saying their suit is based on a "series of ifs."...
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