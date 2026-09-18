FTC Chair Defends Overlapping Antitrust Authorities
By Matthew Perlman ( September 18, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson on Friday defended his agency's continuing role as an antitrust enforcer despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision that weakened the agency's independence and left it as beholden to the White House as its counterpart at the U.S. Department of Justice....
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