Newsom Convenes AI Safety Panel To Mull 'Kill Switch' Law

By Hailey Konnath ( September 18, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the prompt creation of an artificial intelligence safety panel to hasten the implementation of various potential AI safety and security laws, including a proposed measure that would require companies to develop a so-called "kill switch" for their AI models....
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