Church Head Says Jury Can't Weigh Hell Fears In Labor Case
By Susan Smiley ( September 18, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A church leader says U.S. Supreme Court precedent bars a Michigan federal jury from deciding if fear of eternal damnation motivated her parishioners to perform forced labor and urged a Michigan federal judge Thursday to bar the government from using this line of argument in the forced labor and money laundering suit against Kingdom of God Global Church....
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