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Fed 'Risk Aversion' Contributed To SVB's Failure, Report Says

By Jon Hill ( September 18, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A "culture of risk aversion" and diffusion of decision-making among Federal Reserve supervisory staff, not deregulation or social media chatter, contributed to the 2023 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to initial findings from a new post-mortem review....

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