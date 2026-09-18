SEC Alleges Ex-VC Assistant Took $1.3M From Funds
By Sydney Price ( September 18, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a suit in New Jersey federal court Friday alleging that a former executive assistant tasked with soliciting funds for two venture capital firms misappropriated $1.3 million over two years from the firms' private funds for personal expenses....
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