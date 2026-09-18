Patent Atty Can't Stop His USPTO Discipline Case

By Theresa Schliep ( September 18, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court rejected a patent attorney's suit looking to stop U.S. Patent and Trademark Office disciplinary proceedings against him, saying Friday that he misread a "plain, unambiguous and easily understood" statute in making his failed constitutional challenge....
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