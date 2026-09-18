Gerber Can't Trim Antitrust Claims Over Perrigo Factory Sale
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 18, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Friday rejected Gerber's bid to trim a baby-formula packager's antitrust lawsuit against the Nestle-owned company, finding that the packager sufficiently alleged Gerber recently sold its infant-formula factory to Perrigo to entrench Perrigo's market power "at the expense of potential competitors."...
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