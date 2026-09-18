UPMC, NYU Will End Gender-Affirming Trans Care For Minors

By Gina Kim ( September 18, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- New York University Langone Hospital and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center will pay $8.5 million and $950,000 respectively and will stop providing gender-affirming care to children, the Justice Department said Friday, closing another chapter in the Trump administration's use of the False Claims Act to target healthcare for trans minors. ...
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