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Colo. Judge Mulls Sanction For Hospital In Gender Care Suit

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 18, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Transgender adolescent patients of Children's Hospital Colorado told a state judge the court must sanction the hospital for refusing to resume providing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth patients, saying Friday that "nothing has changed" since the patients filed their January lawsuit....

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