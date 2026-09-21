Tribal Immunity Cannot Block TM Challenges, TTAB Rules

By Ivan Moreno ( September 21, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled for the first time that tribal sovereign immunity cannot block challenges to federal trademark registrations, rejecting Sycuan Tribal Development Corp.'s bid to end Philip Morris USA Inc.'s petition to cancel four tobacco marks....
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