Kalshi, NM Tribes Face Off Over Sports Bets On Tribal Land
By Crystal Owens ( September 23, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Kalshi and four New Mexico Indigenous nations clashed Wednesday in New Mexico federal court over whether the prediction market platform is operating unlawful Class III gambling on tribal lands in violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, with arguments centering on precedent and nonmember tribal activity....
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