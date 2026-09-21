Real Estate Platform WT Realty Lands $600M SPAC Merger
By Nate Beck ( September 21, 2026, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm WT Realty Group is set to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company FortuneX Acquisition Corp. with an implied acquisition value of $600 million in a deal advised by Winston Taylor and Celine & Partners PLLC....
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