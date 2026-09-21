Ex-NJ Utility Worker Gets 3 Years For False Water Reports

By Carla Baranauckas ( September 21, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former employee of the water utility for Trenton, New Jersey, was sentenced to three years in state prison after admitting he falsified water testing records and failed to collect required samples while working for the public utility, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Monday....
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