4th Circ. Won't Rethink Cutting $22M Wells Fargo Judgment
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 21, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined Monday to reconsider its decision cutting nearly $2.9 million from a former Wells Fargo employee's $22 million jury award and overturning portions of the verdict in his disability discrimination suit against the financial giant....
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