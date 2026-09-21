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Mass. Court Affirms Toss Of Gun Evidence In 22-Judge Ruling

By Julie Manganis ( September 21, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An evenly split Massachusetts Appeals Court on Monday let stand a judge's suppression of a gun found by Boston police officers during an inventory search prior to a vehicle being towed, in a rare ruling involving all but three of the intermediate appellate court's 25 judges....

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