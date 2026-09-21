Drexel Prof's Class Format Change Was Retaliation, Jury Told
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 21, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Drexel University philosophy professor on Monday told a Philadelphia jury that the teacher faced retaliation for winning a previous equal pay lawsuit against the college in the form of having an upper level course she teaches switched from in-person to online instruction....
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