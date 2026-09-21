Tesla Atty Misled Witness Days Before Bias Trial, Judge Hears
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 21, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- The California Civil Rights Department asked a California judge for a protective order Monday on the first day of a bench trial over claims Tesla Inc. fostered racism at its Fremont factory, after a witness testified that an in-house Tesla attorney recently called him and misled him into believing he represented the agency....
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