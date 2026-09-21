Greenberg Traurig Hit With Action Over Client Data Breach
By Matt Perez ( September 21, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Greenberg Traurig LLP clients said the New York law firm failed to secure their personal data prior to a preventable data breach and delayed notifying clients of the breach for two weeks, in an action filed over the weekend in New York federal court seeking injunctive and other equitable relief to protect client data....
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