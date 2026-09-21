Endeavor, Silver Lake Sue To Block Appraisal Claims
By Jarek Rutz ( September 21, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and Silver Lake Technology Management LLC on Monday sued dozens of hedge funds and other investors in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to block them from pursuing appraisal claims over Silver Lake's $27.50 per-share buyout of Endeavor and alleging that many bought shares only after the deal was announced to profit from litigation....
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