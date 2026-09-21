Fla. Judge Keeps Publix Autism Claims Dispute In Fed. Court

By David Minsky ( September 21, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied a medical services provider's bid to send its lawsuit alleging that Publix Super Markets Inc. underpaid billing claims for children's autism healthcare back to state court, saying their claims are preempted by a federal law regulating employee benefits plans. ...
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