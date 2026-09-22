Trump Admin Asks Justices To Curb Noncitizen Habeas Relief

By Ganesh Setty ( September 22, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration implored the U.S. Supreme Court to cure a circuit split over noncitizens filing habeas petitions to challenge their detention during pending removal proceedings, warning of "intolerable disuniformity" in how the Immigration and Nationality Act is administered....
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