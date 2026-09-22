8th Circ. Questions Iowa's Bid To Unblock Parts Of PBM Law

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 22, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical of the state of Iowa's bid to have the appellate court unblock parts of its law limiting pharmacy benefit managers' power to set drug prices, with multiple judges questioning different aspects of the state's standing and federal preemption analysis....
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