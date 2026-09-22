UK Seeks Views On Kone's €29.4B Deal For German Rival
By Najiyya Budaly ( September 22, 2026, 11:44 AM BST) -- The antitrust authority said Tuesday it is seeking initial views on whether Finnish lift engineering giant Kone's planned €29.4 billion ($33.7 billion) acquisition of TK Elevator GmbH could harm competition in the U.K....
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