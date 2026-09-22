Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Legal Services Exports Surged To Record £11B In 2025

By Ashish Sareen ( September 22, 2026, 8:43 PM BST) -- The Law Society said Tuesday that exports of U.K. legal services grew to a record total of around £11 billion ($14.7 billion) in 2025 amid sustained international demand but warned that further government investment is needed as international rivals look to close the gap....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies