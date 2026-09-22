UK Legal Services Exports Surged To Record £11B In 2025
By Ashish Sareen ( September 22, 2026, 8:43 PM BST) -- The Law Society said Tuesday that exports of U.K. legal services grew to a record total of around £11 billion ($14.7 billion) in 2025 amid sustained international demand but warned that further government investment is needed as international rivals look to close the gap....
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