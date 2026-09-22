EEOC Beats NM School Board's Bid To Halt Native Bias Probe
By Crystal Owens ( September 22, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A district court judge has dismissed a New Mexico school board's challenge against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for lack of subject matter jurisdiction over the agency's bid for subpoenas as part of an investigation into alleged race discrimination....
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