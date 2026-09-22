HVAC Contractor Accused Of $8M 'Mass Save' Rebate Fraud

By Julie Manganis ( September 22, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A group of utility companies that participate in a Massachusetts energy-efficiency incentive program have alleged in state court that an HVAC contractor defrauded the program out of around $8 million through various schemes, including claiming rebates for heat pumps that were never installed....
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