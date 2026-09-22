Rutgers Calls Changes To Ex-Dean's Whistleblower Suit Futile
By George Woolston ( September 22, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University is urging a New Jersey federal court to reject a former Rutgers Law School assistant dean's second bid to amend his suit alleging he was fired after he complained about unlawful discrimination and financial misappropriation, arguing that he failed to comply with court rules and that his proposed changes are futile....
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