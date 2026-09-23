Curium Resets FTC Clock On $8B Lantheus Take-Private Deal
By Bryan Koenig ( September 23, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed radiopharmaceutical company Curium reset the clock for the Federal Trade Commission's 30-day review of its plan to acquire fellow radiopharmaceutical company Lantheus Holdings Inc. in an $8 billion take-private deal....
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