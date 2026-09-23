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Suit Over Mich. Teen's Campground Drowning Reinstated

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 23, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan recreational campground must face claims it breached a duty owed to a 15-year-old who drowned in a human-made swimming pond, a state appeals court has ruled, saying a jury must decide if the campground failed to warn swimmers of the deep, murky and dangerous conditions of the water....

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