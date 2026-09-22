High Court Told Sony Win In $500M Patent Case Flouted Law
By Ryan Davis ( September 22, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The owner of a patent that Sony's PlayStation controllers were cleared of infringing has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit's decision applied a rule found nowhere in the statute governing functional patent claims or in high court precedent....
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