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GOP Sen. Seeks Don Jr., Hunter Biden Biz Dealings Probes

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 22, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Sen. John Curtis urged Senate Judiciary Committee leaders to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden to testify about past business dealings with foreign individuals and entities, citing reports of a Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin associate gifting the wedding after-party of President Donald Trump's oldest son in May....

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