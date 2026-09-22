GOP Sen. Seeks Don Jr., Hunter Biden Biz Dealings Probes
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 22, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Sen. John Curtis urged Senate Judiciary Committee leaders to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden to testify about past business dealings with foreign individuals and entities, citing reports of a Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin associate gifting the wedding after-party of President Donald Trump's oldest son in May....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.