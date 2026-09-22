Dispensary's Tax Deduction Properly Nixed, IRS Tells 9th Circ.

By Zak Kostro ( September 22, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court correctly ruled that a San Francisco marijuana dispensary's expenses found to be tied to trafficking in controlled substances aren't deductible, the IRS told the Ninth Circuit, saying such a deduction shouldn't be allowed in determining an amount to settle the business's $3 million tax debt....
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