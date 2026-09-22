Wendy's Says 314-Store Franchisee Lost Rights Before Ch. 11

By Yun Park ( September 22, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Wendy's Co. told a Michigan bankruptcy court that one of its largest U.S. franchisees lost the right to operate 314 restaurants before filing for Chapter 11 protection, arguing that the franchise agreements had been validly terminated and are no longer part of the debtor's bankruptcy estate....
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