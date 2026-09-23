Vape Shop Owners Say Supplier Can't Ditch THC-Content Suit

By Mike Curley ( September 23, 2026, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas smoke shop and its owners are urging a federal judge to keep alive their suit alleging that Delta Munchies LLC misrepresented the amount of THC in its products, leading to their prosecution, saying they've sufficiently alleged that they were misled and hurt on both the business and personal levels....
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