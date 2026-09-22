Ga. Leaders Push For Nonpartisan Probate Elections

By David Aaro ( September 22, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Current and former Georgia officials on Tuesday threw their support behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would require probate judges to be elected in nonpartisan elections across the state, saying judges should be assessed on skill instead of politics....
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