Fed. Circ. Revives VA Fellow's AI Whistleblower Claim
By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 22, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday revived a former technology fellow's challenge to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' decision removing him from his position after he raised concerns over the agency's artificial intelligence tool used for processing disability benefits claims....
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