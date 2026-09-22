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Lender's $8.1M In Losses Were 'Self-Inflicted,' 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky ( September 22, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a lender that financed independent insurance marketers has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse an $8.1 million trial judgment for breaching his work terms, arguing that the damages sustained by his previous employer were "self-inflicted." ...

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