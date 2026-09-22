FTC's Ferguson: Don't Fight New Fed. Courts Merger Policy
By Bryan Koenig ( September 22, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson on Tuesday warned companies that fighting the FTC's shift to challenging mergers exclusively in federal court risks making "your life more difficult."...
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