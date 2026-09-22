Yardbird Can Tap $5.4M Ch. 11 Loan To Pursue Asset Sale
By Vince Sullivan ( September 22, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Casual Southern dining chain Yardbird on Tuesday received a Delaware bankruptcy judge's interim approval to get a taste of its $5.4 million in Chapter 11 financing as the debtor prepares to run a sale process for its restaurant operations....
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