11th Circ. Backs Off-Duty Officer's Immunity From Force Suit
By Parker Quinlan ( September 23, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that an off-duty Alabama police officer should have qualified immunity from a lawsuit alleging unlawful use of deadly force after he fatally shot his unarmed neighbor who was suffering from a brain cancer-related mental health crisis....
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