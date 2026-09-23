Navigating Employer Obligations Under NY Personnel File Law

By Jason Tenenbaum ( September 23, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The New York State Legislature, in its most recent session, has given employees new rights in the form of the right to review, obtain and comment on their personnel file. Effective Nov. 8, this will force employers to act more responsibly in their day-to-day affairs in running their businesses....
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